The 90s could soon return to the Mid-South next week

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center as of 10 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but our weather will start feeling like it soon.

The Mid-South could see some 90-degree temperatures by Mother’s Day Sunday into early next week.

Long-term models depict the beginnings of an “Omega Block” early next week.

An Omega Block is a weather pattern in the upper levels that, when plotted on a map, resembles the Greek letter omega.

An Omega Block is a weather pattern in the upper levels that, when plotted on a map, resembles...
The “block” term comes from the fact that it is one of the many types of weather patterns that can be stubborn to move.

An omega block forms when an area of high pressure becomes sandwiched between two areas of low pressure, preventing each other and other surrounding weather systems from moving.

Warm and dry air is found under the high, while cool and stormy weather is found on either side of the block. Air flows counterclockwise around the lows and clockwise around the high, resulting in the huge “ridge” between the lows. This ridge forces the jet stream up and around it which means air doesn’t flow from west to east like normal. Instead it flows north and south.

Last time Memphis had 90-degree weather was September 14, 2021.

7-Day forecast as of 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2022
