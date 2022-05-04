Advertise with Us
2022 Blues Hall of Fame Induction, Taj Mahal receives Orpheum star

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2009 Blues Hall of Fame inductee Taj Mahal receives a star on the historic Orpheum Theatre’s sidewalk of stars.

Taj Mahal says this is a “great honor to be in the company of the best there is.”

The 2022 Blues Hall of Fame Induction takes place at the Halloran Centre tonight.

Honorees include:

  • Lucille Bogan - who recorded some of the most memorable blues songs of the pre-World War II era
  • William “Little Willie” John - a pioneer of soul music who burst on the national scene as a teenager with the hit “All Around the World” in 1955
  • Johnnie Taylor - who is famed for his 1976 hit “Disco Lady” and had more than three dozen hits on the national charts

