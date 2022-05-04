1 teen dead, another injured after overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers were shot overnight in Memphis and one of the victims died of his injuries.

According to Memphis police, the first shooting happened Tuesday at 11:44 p.m. on Jeffrey Avenue. A 17-year-old was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say preliminary information suggests the victim was shot by a known suspect.

The second shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Frayser Boulevard in Frayser. An 18-year-old was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

These investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information on these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

