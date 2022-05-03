Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Amanda and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about preparations underway for Juneteenth celebrations across the Mid-South, including a Greek Step Show and to a 2.5K Run & Walk.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

