VA spotlights mental health support for veterans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is spotlight mental health support for veterans through the Veterans Know campaign.

Dr. Christopher Loftis, National Director of the VA/DOD Mental Health Collaboration, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk how they are encouraging veterans to take care of their mental health.

Dr. Loftis also talked about the signs and behaviors associated with a mental health condition and how loved ones can support the veteran in their life.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information and resources available.

