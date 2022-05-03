Advertise with Us
Unsettled weather continues across the Mid-South

4 AM Tuesday Update
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our unsettled pattern continues today as a series of fronts will keep rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South for much of the week. A few storms could be strong to severe capable a producing damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. A more significant threat of severe storms will be possible Thursday followed by a drier pattern to end the week and remain through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

