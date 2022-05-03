Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Dayton, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure Sunday evening, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a naked man at a business plaza on Kingston Pike. Upon arrival, the officers said they saw Harrison Perry, 60, full nude in the breezeway of the businesses, “stretching in front of one of the businesses with his hands near his genitals.”

Perry reportedly spotted police and took off running towards his vehicle; however, officers caught and arrested him before he could leave. Police said when asked why he was naked, Perry said, “it was a nice day out and he did not have a reason for being naked.”

According to the complainant who saw the man on camera, Perry was walking back and forth in the breezeway from business to business, “looking at a reflection of himself” in the glass while masturbating.

Although the businesses were closed, the man was said to be visible from Kingston Pike and was near another plaza where others stores and restaurants were open.

Farragut Town Hall and a park commonly used by families to exercise were just behind the plaza where the unclothed man was found. Police said in the report that there were multiple citizens in the area at the time of the incident.

Perry was charged and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

