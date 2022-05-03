Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses

According to the complainant who saw the man on camera, Perry was walking back and forth in the breezeway from business to business, “looking at a reflection of himself.”
Harrison Perry, 60.
Harrison Perry, 60.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Dayton, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure Sunday evening, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a naked man at a business plaza on Kingston Pike. Upon arrival, the officers said they saw Harrison Perry, 60, full nude in the breezeway of the businesses, “stretching in front of one of the businesses with his hands near his genitals.”

Perry reportedly spotted police and took off running towards his vehicle; however, officers caught and arrested him before he could leave. Police said when asked why he was naked, Perry said, “it was a nice day out and he did not have a reason for being naked.”

According to the complainant who saw the man on camera, Perry was walking back and forth in the breezeway from business to business, “looking at a reflection of himself” in the glass while masturbating.

Although the businesses were closed, the man was said to be visible from Kingston Pike and was near another plaza where others stores and restaurants were open.

Farragut Town Hall and a park commonly used by families to exercise were just behind the plaza where the unclothed man was found. Police said in the report that there were multiple citizens in the area at the time of the incident.

Perry was charged and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
Investigation
Missing Tunica County juveniles located in middle Tennessee
Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies

Latest News

Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is...
Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision
Google shares summer travel trends