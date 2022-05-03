No apologies from Draymond Green on flagrant foul in Game 1 against Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Draymond Green was already a larger-than-life WWE-type figure before the Golden State Warriors series against the Memphis Grizzlies began.

On Monday the veteran Warriors forward defended the way he plays, and his flagrant foul that got him ejected in the first half of Game One of Sunday’s NBA Western Conference Finals Series.

Green raked Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke across the face on a block attempt and then grabbed his jersey to prevent him from getting a 3-point play.

The refs took time out to check the replay for a possible flagrant one foul, which would be two shots and the ball for the Griz.

What they saw was a whack to the head and the jerking of the jersey adding up to a flagrant two, and an early trip to the locker room. The NBA reviewed the flagrant foul call Monday and upheld the ruling.

Green said on his podcast he thought the league would overturn it.

“I also said if you’re looking for a dummy, or an idiot, look no further than Draymond Green,” sid Green. “So, my expectations are usually off. It’s OK. We won the game.”

”Good thing about what we do, and hopefully what Draymond can do is put it behind him,” said Warriors All Star Guard Steph Curry. “Continue to be himself, play his game. Impact the game like he knows how to do, but it’s obviously not shocking.”

Finally, this justification from Green himself.

”I play basketball for a living,” said Green. “Have an incredible family. Incredible life. I’m not picked on, there are other people who are picked on. I’m no victim. I’m good money. I told y’all on my podcast my reputation is a badge of honor. Not everybody can earn that reputation.” “I’m never going to change the way i play basketball. It’s gotten me this far. It’s gotten me three championships. Four All-Stars. Defensive Player of the Year. I’m not going to change now.”

Green earned two flagrant foul points for his swipe and tug at Brandon Clarke.

Four would get him suspended for a game.

