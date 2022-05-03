Advertise with Us
Mississippi political readers react to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

Mississippi’s politicians are reacting to a draft opinion leaked by Politico, that suggests...
Mississippi’s politicians are reacting to a draft opinion leaked by Politico, that suggests that the Supreme Court could overrule Roe v. Wade.(WMC)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s politicians are reacting to a draft opinion leaked by Politico, that suggests that the Supreme Court could overrule Roe v. Wade.

The authenticity of this draft was confirmed by Chief Justice Roberts on Tuesday morning.

It comes months after justices heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and as more Republican-led states pass similar laws.

Governor Tate Reeves stated on his Twitter account that “everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the MS abortion case.”

Reeves asked for prayer for “wisdom and courage for SCOTUS.”

Sen. Chris McDaniel shared his views on the leak on Twitter, remarking that “Prayers answered.”

Justices heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization back in December and the court’s decision would not be finalized until it is officially published.

While many political leaders reacted to the leaked draft, the head of Mississippi’s ACLU, Jarvis Dortch, responded to a Reuters story that says Amazon will pay employees up to $4,000 to travel for medical expenses, including abortion.

