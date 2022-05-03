Man shot, killed at Popeyes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at Popeyes in Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to the Frayser Boulevard location where the victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a potential suspect or motive at this time.

