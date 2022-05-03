Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shot, killed at Popeyes

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at Popeyes in Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to the Frayser Boulevard location where the victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a potential suspect or motive at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

