Jeran Jackson Jr. brings his game back vs Warriors in Game 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve got to expect a whole lot of ups and downs in NBA Playoff Series but, it’s kind of tough when you have them all in the same game as the Memphis Grizzlies did in their NBA Western Conference Semi-Final Opener Sunday at FedExForum.

The good: The Grizzlies finally got back to playing a free-flowing game.

Unlike the slugfest in the previous series against Minnesota, Game 1 against the Warriors was a blast for its fast-paced action, with all the stars for both teams getting a chance to shine.

The bad: The Griz came so close to winning it, with Ja Morant just missing a tough layup at the buzzer in a one-point defeat 117-116. But, part of the bigger picture for this series going forward for Memphis, is the play of Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr.

Triple J struggled mightily against the taller Timberwolves but had his way against the smaller Warriors going off for a personal playoff best 33 points, 10 rebounds and a block.

His one-man show in the paint and beyond the arc helped the Grizzlies rally from a 3rd quarter deficit to take a one-point lead into the 4th quarter and drawed rave reviews from his teammates, and the guys on the other side as well.

“That’s big time. I feel like when he plays well along with everybody else there are not a lot of teams that can beat us,” said Kyle Anderson. “When he’s super effective like that. We need him. We need him on the floor. We need those of performances from him.”

”We have particular workouts tailored to each player,” said Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “With Jeran We work on rebounding and shooting and get him in those situations.”

“When you get your rhythm going you want to keep it going. and go forward,” said Triple J.

Game Two between the Grizzlies and Warriors Coming up Tuesday night.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

