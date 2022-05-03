Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is about how the Dixon Gallery and Gardens is celebrating all Latinas from Memphis and the Mid-South who have just turned 15 with a major exhibit.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover and several other features in this week’s publication, including the Alice’s Adventures exhibit at the Memphis Botanic Garden and Cazateatro, Memphis’ first and only bilingual theatre group.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.