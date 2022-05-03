Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is about how the Dixon Gallery and Gardens is celebrating all Latinas from Memphis and the Mid-South who have just turned 15 with a major exhibit.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover and several other features in this week’s publication, including the Alice’s Adventures exhibit at the Memphis Botanic Garden and Cazateatro, Memphis’ first and only bilingual theatre group.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

