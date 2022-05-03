Advertise with Us
Hidden cost of debt on your mental health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is mental health awareness month, and with 80% of Americans in debit, rising interest rates and inflation, it can have a major impact on your mental health.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Regine Muradian joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what action you can take to support your mental health while struggling with debt.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information and resources.

