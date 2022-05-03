First Alert to the threat of severe weather Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our unsettled pattern continues today as a series of fronts will keep rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South for much of the week.

In particular, a more significant threat of severe storms will be possible Thursday.

THREATS: These storms may be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and a perhaps a few tornadoes.

WHERE: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued an Level 3 Risk for much of the Mid-South, mainly for areas along and west of the Mississippi River and Level 2 Risk elsewhere.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022 (WMC)

There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these potential storms, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

