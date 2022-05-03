Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to the threat of severe weather Thursday

Looking ahead to Thursday, May 5, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
By Erin Thomas and Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our unsettled pattern continues today as a series of fronts will keep rain and thunderstorms in the Mid-South for much of the week.

In particular, a more significant threat of severe storms will be possible Thursday.

THREATS: These storms may be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and a perhaps a few tornadoes.

WHERE: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued an Level 3 Risk for much of the Mid-South, mainly for areas along and west of the Mississippi River and Level 2 Risk elsewhere.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these potential storms, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

