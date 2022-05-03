A couple of storm chances through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain or thunderstorms. A few could be severe with gusty wind or hail, mainly in west TN and north MS. Winds will be southwest at 10 to 15 MPH. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a passing downpour. Lows will be near 60. Winds will turn north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Winds will turn south Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s and a mostly cloudy sky. \

SEVERE THREAT THURSDAY: It will be windy and warm with rain and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some could be severe. Wind and hail are the main threat, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. You can find more info on the blog here. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

