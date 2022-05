MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the NASCAR Cup Series Circuit, Chase Elliott won the Rain Delayed Dover 400.

He beat Olive Branch native Rickey Stenhouse Jr. to the checkered flag by 2.577 seconds.

