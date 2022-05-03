Election Day: Find out where to vote for the Shelby County primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 40,000 people voted early in Shelby County’s primary election, now Election Day is here and more people will head to the polls.

Polls open across Shelby County open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

The Shelby County Election Commission downtown is preparing to open polling locations but we want to make sure you’re prepared too.

Unlike early voting, on Election Day you must vote at your assigned precinct. Due to redistricting some of those precincts have changed.

You also must bring a state or federally issued picture ID to vote.

Tuesday is the primary election to decide which candidate from either party will be on August’s general election ballot.

Some of the most notable races include the primaries for Shelby County District attorney, Shelby County mayor and numerous commission districts.

If you are unsure of your polling location visit Tennessee Voter Lookup or web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/.

