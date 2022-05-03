Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Election Day: Find out where to vote for the Shelby County primary

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 40,000 people voted early in Shelby County’s primary election, now Election Day is here and more people will head to the polls.

Polls open across Shelby County open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

The Shelby County Election Commission downtown is preparing to open polling locations but we want to make sure you’re prepared too.

Unlike early voting, on Election Day you must vote at your assigned precinct. Due to redistricting some of those precincts have changed.

You also must bring a state or federally issued picture ID to vote.

Tuesday is the primary election to decide which candidate from either party will be on August’s general election ballot.

Some of the most notable races include the primaries for Shelby County District attorney, Shelby County mayor and numerous commission districts.

If you are unsure of your polling location visit Tennessee Voter Lookup or web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
Memphis Wheel of Fortune contestant
Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’
Nawaf Dafalla, Hakm Dafalla, Rayan Abbas, Miqdad Abbas
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing juveniles

Latest News

Shelby Co. Election Commission faces lawsuit over early voting
Shelby County primary election Tuesday
Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects but praises legislature for infrastructure...
Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects, but praises legislature for infrastructure investments
Governor Reeves line item vetoes ten projects but praises legislature for infrastructure investments
Officials discuss next steps
Attorneys ask Lee to place moratorium on executions