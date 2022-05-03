Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Driver indicted in pedestrian’s death sentenced to 4 years in prision

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man indicted for hitting a pedestrian in the Parkway Village area while racing another driver was sentenced this week.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Andrea Spencer Jr. is sentenced to four years in prison. He pled guilty in March to a felony count of reckless vehicular homicide.

A judge denied his request for probation.

The DA’s office says the incident happened just over two years ago on April 15, 2022. Spencer and another driver were speeding on Winchester Road when he lost control while weaving through traffic, left the roadway, hit a light pole and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 23-year-old Breann Bonds. She reportedly pushed a friend out of the way before she was struck. She died on the scene.

Investigators also found two young children in the back seat of Spender’s vehicle who were uninjured.

The DA’s office says after Spencer’s guilty plea, he was charged with filing a false offense report. He alleged someone stole his care after walking away from a one-vehicle accident. That case is pending.

