DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Memphis’ most celebrated radio personalities, DJ Bobby O’Jay, has died.

Known has the king of Memphis radio, Bobby O’Jay was the program director and morning DJ host of the “Fun Morning Show” at IHeartMedia’s WDIA.

O’Jay has been with WDIA since 1983, celebrating his 39th work anniversary this year.

Action News 5 spoke with O’Jay in May 2021 about his legacy.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in July of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

