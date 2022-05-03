Advertise with Us
Cardinals win on big day for Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. The Cardinals won 2-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Major League Baseball St. Louis Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado is named National League Player of the Month for April.

The Cards played a makeup game against their in-state Rival Kansas City Royals Monday.   

Take you to Busch Stadium in St. Louis where this is all it takes.

Bottom of the first, Paul Goldschmidt up, sends the pitch out of the park in left field. Nothing left to be said.

Cards go on to win it with a final score of 1-0.

