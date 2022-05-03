Cardinals win on big day for Arenado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Major League Baseball St. Louis Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado is named National League Player of the Month for April.

The Cards played a makeup game against their in-state Rival Kansas City Royals Monday.

Take you to Busch Stadium in St. Louis where this is all it takes.

Bottom of the first, Paul Goldschmidt up, sends the pitch out of the park in left field. Nothing left to be said.

Cards go on to win it with a final score of 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.