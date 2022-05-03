Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Fri., 22 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Honoring the Legendary James Alexander

James Alexander | Founder & Bass Player | The Bar-Kays

Create Your Own Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

A Guide to Craft Beers

Recognizing the Legacy of Ida B. Wells

The Stemphian Scholarship

Protection Against Cyber Scams

Mere Work | Privacy Advocate & Program Director at Id.Me | id.me/stopthescam

Simple Ways to Manage Stress

Dayvee Sutton | dayveesutton.com

Bluff City Life Special: Xanadu’s Lowebow Guitars

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
Investigation
Missing Tunica County juveniles located in middle Tennessee
Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies

Latest News

Providing a Million Dollars in Free Dental Care
Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 April pt. 1 of 8
Youth Sports Safety
Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 April pt. 2 of 8
Easy Bacon Cheddar Dip
Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 April pt. 3 of 8
"The Finish Line is Just the Beginning"
Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 April pt. 4 of 8