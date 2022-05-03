Advertise with Us
Benton County inmate back in custody

Escaped Benton County inmate George Hunsucker
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is back in custody after escaping Benton County Jail.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says George Hunsucker was on a work detail at the time of his escape.

He was captured Tuesday near Waterford, Mississippi.

