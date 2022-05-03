Benton County inmate back in custody

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is back in custody after escaping Benton County Jail.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says George Hunsucker was on a work detail at the time of his escape.

He was captured Tuesday near Waterford, Mississippi.

