Active pattern continues making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A complex weather pattern will keep clouds and rain chances in place tonight and tomorrow followed by a cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with slight chance of a shower or storm, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and windy with widespread rain and thunderstorms mainly late day and overnight. Some storms could be capable of producing damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with lows in the mid sixties. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

