Teen charged in stabbing injuring 2 people including 8-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old is facing charges and an 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after a stabbing Monday night.

Memphis police say officers responded to a wounding call around 10:33 p.m. at a home on Leclaire Lane off Horn Lake Road. Two brothers were found stabbed, one being an 8-year-old who was critically injured.

According to the incident report, the second victim told police he and his brother were playing outside when the 14-year-old suspect started chasing them and attacked them with a sharp object.

The teen was found inside a home on Horn Lake Road and was identified as the person responsible for the stabbing.

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was not critically injured and didn’t go to the hospital.

The suspect’s brother allegedly told police the suspect did have a knife and heard the victims screaming during the incident, according to the report. The witness said once the suspect let the victims go they were both bleeding.

The 14-year-old is now in custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

