Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Teen charged in stabbing injuring 2 people including 8-year-old boy

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KOLD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old is facing charges and an 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after a stabbing Monday night.

Memphis police say officers responded to a wounding call around 10:33 p.m. at a home on Leclaire Lane off Horn Lake Road. Two brothers were found stabbed, one being an 8-year-old who was critically injured.

According to the incident report, the second victim told police he and his brother were playing outside when the 14-year-old suspect started chasing them and attacked them with a sharp object.

The teen was found inside a home on Horn Lake Road and was identified as the person responsible for the stabbing.

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was not critically injured and didn’t go to the hospital.

The suspect’s brother allegedly told police the suspect did have a knife and heard the victims screaming during the incident, according to the report. The witness said once the suspect let the victims go they were both bleeding.

The 14-year-old is now in custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
Memphis Wheel of Fortune contestant
Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’
Nawaf Dafalla, Hakm Dafalla, Rayan Abbas, Miqdad Abbas
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 missing juveniles

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Election Day: Find out where to vote for the Shelby County primary
Monday night headlines - WMC
Monday night headlines - WMC
Monday evening headlines - WMC
Monday evening headlines - WMC
Shelby County primary Tuesday
Shelby County primary Tuesday