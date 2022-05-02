Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1

Latest News

A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Ex-officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Memphis Wheel of Fortune contestant
Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’