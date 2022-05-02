Advertise with Us
WATCH: Sheriff releases video of deputies capturing suspected Mudbug Festival shooters

By Sharie Nicole
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a short video of command staff members and deputies approaching and detaining at least two of the suspected shooters from Saturday night’s Mudbug Festival.

The quick clip shows officials surrounding a vehicle and quickly taking the suspects down.

“Their heroic actions should be commended and contributed to preventing more deaths and/or injuries,” Jones said in a statement online.

A pistol with a high-capacity magazine along with a rifle (“Draco”) was recovered during this takedown.

At least six people were shot at the festival Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The chaos immediately shut the festival down, canceling all remaining activities.

