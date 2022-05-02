Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Lauderdale Co. officer wanted on facilitating escape charge

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Monday about the missing corrections officer and inmate.

You can watch the full press conference at the top of this story.

Assistant Director of Corrections, Vicky White, and an inmate, Casey White, have been missing since April 29. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky was taking Casey to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed no mental health evaluation existed.

Casey White and Vicky White
Casey White and Vicky White(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle that the two departed in around 9:30 a.m. on April 29 was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County in the afternoon of April 29.

Singleton said on Monday that a warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest. She is charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape.

See below to read more about this developing story:

On Sunday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the newest photos of Casey.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released new photos of Casey White.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1

Latest News

Memphis Wheel of Fortune contestant
Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’
Katie from Memphis on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Memphis woman to play 'Wheel of Fortune' sends 'Hometown Howdy'
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Kroger gas station security guard indicted in shooting death of Chicago man to appear in court
May 2, 2022
Monday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 2, 2022