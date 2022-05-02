Shelby County primary election Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the county’s primary election.

Voters will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for Shelby County District Attorney, Shelby County Mayor, and several other offices.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, more than 38,000 thousand people already voted early.

Candidates are sprinting toward the finish.

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for Shelby County District Attorney: law professor Steve Mulroy, Attorney Janika White; and former federal prosecutor Linda Harris.

All say change is needed in the D.A.’s office.

They disagree about who is best positioned to bring that change and take on incumbent district attorney Amy Weirich, who’s running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Mulroy has already publicly spared with Weirich and has raised the most money of any candidate by far, according to election records.

“I’m the only candidate in the race with the kind of political experience and broad diverse legal experience to you know take the message to the voters in August and then the kind of county governmental experience and administrative experience to actually implement real change, real reform that’s lasting in Shelby County government,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy has picked up endorsements from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson, Memphis City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren and former Shelby County Mayor Joe Ford.

White has picked up endorsements from influential leaders like former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Linda Harris says her resume shows she is the best qualified.

“When we’re talking about into a race against Amy Weirich, experience will be an issue and I cannot be attacked on it,” said Harris. “I am the only candidate who really understands the process from the street all the way to the courthouse.”

The other big race is for Shelby County mayor.

Mayor Lee Harris is running for a second term and facing a primary challenge from Ken Moody, a special assistant to the Memphis mayor.

One of them will face Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary for county mayor.

There are also competitive races for Shelby County Commission, including a spirited Republican primary between incumbent District 4 Commissioner Brandon Morrison and challenger Jordan Carpenter.

Voters will also choose the nominees for property assessor, circuit court clerk, criminal court clerk, juvenile court clerk, probate court clerk, county clerk, and register of deeds.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see sample ballots and a list of certified candidates in the Shelby County primary, visit https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/elections/county-primary-532022

To find your polling place, visit https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.