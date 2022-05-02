Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
SCSO searching for possible drowning victim

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person went under in Collierville’s Wolf River and has not emerged.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with multiple rescue units searching for a possible drowning victim.

SCSO says the person went underwater around 3:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

