SCSO searching for possible drowning victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person went under in Collierville’s Wolf River and has not emerged.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with multiple rescue units searching for a possible drowning victim.

SCSO says the person went underwater around 3:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

SCSO is on scene on the Wolf River at S. Collierville Arlington Road in SE Shelby County. Multiple rescue units from various agencies are searching the river for a possible drowning victim who reportedly went under water at around 3:30 pm and has not emerged. pic.twitter.com/S1qlzxXPdE — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 1, 2022

