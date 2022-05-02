Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Registration open for 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is now open.

St. Jude Heroes, supporters who fundraise while they train for the marathon, can register until May 31.

General registration will open June 1 at 10 a.m. for all remaining entries.

The marathon is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Visit StJude.org/marathon2022 to register.

