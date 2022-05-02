Registration open for 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration for the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is now open.

St. Jude Heroes, supporters who fundraise while they train for the marathon, can register until May 31.

General registration will open June 1 at 10 a.m. for all remaining entries.

The marathon is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Visit StJude.org/marathon2022 to register.

