Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Shots fired into crowd of mostly children during drive-by, 11-year-old injured

Vehicle used in aggravated assault investigation
Vehicle used in aggravated assault investigation(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima used in a shooting that injured an 11-year-old over the weekend.

Police say three suspects inside the Altima fired 10-12 shots into a crowd of mostly children Sunday around 8 p.m. near Jones Road and Powers Road in Raleigh.

The child who was struck is in non-critical condition.

Witnesses on the scene say the vehicle had a drive-out tag, a large dent on the rear bumper and a discolored or faded trunk and bumper.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1

Latest News

St. Jude Marathon Weekend
Registration open for 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
Rain chances today through Friday
Sagay's Monday midday First Alert Forecast 5/2/22
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria