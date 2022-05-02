Police: Shots fired into crowd of mostly children during drive-by, 11-year-old injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima used in a shooting that injured an 11-year-old over the weekend.

Police say three suspects inside the Altima fired 10-12 shots into a crowd of mostly children Sunday around 8 p.m. near Jones Road and Powers Road in Raleigh.

The child who was struck is in non-critical condition.

Witnesses on the scene say the vehicle had a drive-out tag, a large dent on the rear bumper and a discolored or faded trunk and bumper.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

