One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx Ground has confirmed that a worker died at their Olive Branch facility on Nail Road.

Action News 5 reached out to FedEx for information on the incident and they provided this statement:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with local authorities at this time.”

The details and time frame of the accident are still unclear.

We have reached out to Olive Branch Police for more information, but not heard back at this time.

Action News 5 is working to gather more information on the incident and will provide updates as they become available.

