Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects are wanted for felony shoplifting after a smash and grab at Wolfchase Galleria.
Memphis police posted a video on Facebook showing multiple men breaking into jewelry display cases inside JC Penny Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
The men used hammers to smash the display cases and ran out of the store with several items, according to police.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report any information regarding this investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.