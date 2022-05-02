Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects are wanted for felony shoplifting after a smash and grab at Wolfchase Galleria.

Memphis police posted a video on Facebook showing multiple men breaking into jewelry display cases inside JC Penny Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

The men used hammers to smash the display cases and ran out of the store with several items, according to police.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report any information regarding this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

