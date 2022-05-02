Advertise with Us
More summer-like pattern this week with daily shower and thunderstorm chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active pattern will set up over the Mid-South this week with mdaily chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. A few days we may see a few strong to severe storms, but overall, the severe weather threat is low. Otherwise expect temperatures to be slightly above normal through much of the week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 77
  • NORMAL LOW: 58

TODAY: Partly Cloudy early followed by rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near and southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early with lows in the upper 60s and a south wind at 10-15 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon with highs back near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but rain chances will be lower, and many will stay dry, highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday rain and storms will be likely again with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower or two, highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Right now, the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and lows 80s on Sunday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

