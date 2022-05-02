Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Memphis’ very own will play the “Wheel of Fortune” this week.
Katie sent Action News 5 a “Hometown Howdy” ahead of her shot at playing the wheel.
You can cheer on Katie on our channel Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Best of luck Katie!
