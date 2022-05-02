Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis woman to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week sends ‘Hometown Howdy’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Memphis’ very own will play the “Wheel of Fortune” this week.

Katie sent Action News 5 a “Hometown Howdy” ahead of her shot at playing the wheel.

You can cheer on Katie on our channel Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Best of luck Katie!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1

Latest News

Katie from Memphis on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Memphis woman to play 'Wheel of Fortune' sends 'Hometown Howdy'
The major music festival ends on a high note, giving a proper kickoff to Memphis in May.
Beale Street Music Festival gives proper kickoff to Memphis in May
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two