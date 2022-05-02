Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers players drafted by NFL teams

By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the ninth consecutive year, the Memphis Tigers had a football player drafted by an NFL team.

And this year, there were two.

Dylan Parham, an all-conference selection at right guard for the Tigers, goes late in the third round to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Parham did not allow a sack all last season.

And late in the fourth round, the Pittsburgh Steelers grab former walk-on wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

Austin was the first Tiger receiver ever to win all-conference honors in back-to-back years, counting 2020 and 2021.

He led the American Athletic Conference this past season in receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Austin and Parham are the 14th and 15th Tigers to be drafted in the past 9 seasons.

The NFL schedule will be released in early May.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

