Memphis Police are looking for 3 suspects who opened fire into a crowd of children

By Briseida Holguin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects who opened fire into a crowd of children, leaving one injured.

Action News 5 talked with a resident who wanted to remain anonymous. She says there were about 15 kids playing outside, some riding their bikes, when shots were fired.

“I didn’t see who it was, I didn’t recognize the car, but it there should never be a point where these kids should not feel safe, at least when they at home,” said one resident.

Sunday around 8 p.m. Memphis police responded to an aggravated assault call in the Raleigh Court Townhomes.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was shot in her right leg above the knee. Her godmother rushed her to the hospital.

“The kids had been outside playing all day, and they came in from the back end, down the hill from the drive. The kids said once they made it towards the middle of the drive towards the end they started shooting and actually I looked out of my door and they were turning out of the apartment complex and shot a few more shots before they went up the street and turned to jump on the express way,” said the resident.

Officers found several shell casings. They believe 10 to 12 shots were fired.

According to the police report three males were in the car. A witness stated the shooter wore a ski mask.

The resident said shootings in the area have become more frequent.

“Just this year alone there’s been at least six in this complex just general,” said the resident.

Her message to those doing the shooting is clear.

“They need to put the guns down, no one is safe.”

Police say the black 4-door Nissan Altima has a large dent on the rear bumper and a discolored trunk and bumper.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

