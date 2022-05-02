Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire
By Emily Van de Riet and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend.

Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they arrived. All the horses inside the barn died.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

As friends and riders from the farm pour in their support, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $61,000 as of Monday afternoon, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1

Latest News

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
May is the most active month for tornadoes, here is how to prepare
Why May is the peak month for tornadoes
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill