Kroger gas station security guard indicted in shooting death of Chicago man to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Kroger security guard is in court charged with second-degree murder. Gregory Livingston is accused of killing a man over a fight about music.

The family of Alvin Motley wants the Memphis community to join them in fighting for justice.

Part of that fight continues as the man charged in Motley’s death appears in court Monday morning.

Motley’s family says he was visiting Memphis on a business trip from Chicago when he was shot and killed in August. Livingston, an unlicensed security guard and former police officer, was indicted in the shooting.

Police say Livingston was a security guard at the Kroger at Poplar and Kirby Parkway.

Police say Motley was at the Kroger gas station there in August when an argument over music volume started between him and Livingston.

An affidavit says Motley got out of his car and told Livingston “let’s talk like men.” Then a security camera showed Livingston shooting Motley while Motley was holding a beer and cigarette.

Motley’s family says he was legally blind and could only see shadows.

Following their loved ones killing, Motley’s family hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

At the time Crump said the killing of Motley, a Black man, by Livingston, a white man, was racially motivated.

Livingston was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

