Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kroger gas station security guard indicted in shooting death of Chicago man to appear in court

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Kroger security guard is in court charged with second-degree murder. Gregory Livingston is accused of killing a man over a fight about music.

The family of Alvin Motley wants the Memphis community to join them in fighting for justice.

Part of that fight continues as the man charged in Motley’s death appears in court Monday morning.

Motley’s family says he was visiting Memphis on a business trip from Chicago when he was shot and killed in August. Livingston, an unlicensed security guard and former police officer, was indicted in the shooting.

Police say Livingston was a security guard at the Kroger at Poplar and Kirby Parkway.

Police say Motley was at the Kroger gas station there in August when an argument over music volume started between him and Livingston.

An affidavit says Motley got out of his car and told Livingston “let’s talk like men.” Then a security camera showed Livingston shooting Motley while Motley was holding a beer and cigarette.

Motley’s family says he was legally blind and could only see shadows.

Following their loved ones killing, Motley’s family hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

At the time Crump said the killing of Motley, a Black man, by Livingston, a white man, was racially motivated.

Livingston was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
SCSO searching for possible drowning victim
SCSO searching for possible drowning victim
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

May 2, 2022
Monday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 2, 2022
The major music festival ends on a high note, giving a proper kickoff to Memphis in May.
Beale Street Music Festival gives proper kickoff to Memphis in May
Missing: Makiyah Sample and Danterrio Sample
City Watch: 17-year-old with 5-month-old child reported missing
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications