Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data

The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The House select committee probing the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was given permission to get email marketing data from the Republican National Committee.

That decision came Sunday night by Judge Timothy Kelly of the D.C. District Court, and it’s a victory for investigators collecting details linked to the movement that allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court by then-President Donald Trump, rejected the RNC’s claims that the House doesn’t have the proper authorization for that information.

The email data will be blocked for at least a few days so that the RNC can appeal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch

Latest News

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a...
Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the...
Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river