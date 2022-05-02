Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
JJ Russell, Jacobi Francis sign free agent contracts with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans

By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Calvin Austin III and Dylan Parham both got picked in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

And they were not the only Tigers to earn NFL opportunities.

Memphis linebacker JJ Russell signs a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Russell earned first-team all conference honors this year while ranking 9th in the nation with 10.2 tackles per game.

Cornerback Jacobi Francis also signs a free agent deal, this one with the Houston Texans.

Francis started all 12 games last year, collecting 36 tackles, seven passes broken up and a team-best 2 interceptions.

