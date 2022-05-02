Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Tiger, future Raider Dylan Parham speaks on his journey

By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 1, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dylan Parham is now freshly minted as a Las Vegas Raider.

Action News 5 had the chance to ask him about the draft process at Friday Night Stripes last week.

His thoughts:

“It’s been a grinding process, I would say. I was just making sure I was on top of everything, making sure I was working out. At the end of the day, it’s a blessing. It’s the stuff I’ve been doing. working out. Making sure I schedule things. Being on time with everything that I’m doing. I was like it’s been a blessing though... I’m not stressing about anything. At the end of the day, Lord’s will, I’ll be getting drafted somewhere. I’m not worried about what round, what team. I’m just getting an amazing opportunity... Back in the day man, you couldn’t have told me that I could go to the next level, in the NFL, playing center. Honestly, it was not a thought at that time. I was always looking at those receivers and running backs, those skill guys. So the fact that I’m about to go play in the NFL at the guard/center position, it’s something crazy. So [I’m] just making sure that I’m doing the same thing I did, just making sure that you have an open mind, because stuff ‘bout to change for you.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

