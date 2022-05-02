Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent interview with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) CEO Jeff Lyash on whether or not Memphis Light, Gas and Water will remain a TVA customer.

“He’s projecting a lot of confidence and TVA wants to project to the marketplace, right? That they are not that worried about losing what is 10% of their yearly revenue, right?” Hardiman said. “So, it’s a very significant thing if Memphis were to leave. They want to project that type of confidence, but then it’s worth evaluating how certain TVA should be? And I also think that’s the going question right now.”

