Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent interview with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) CEO Jeff Lyash on whether or not Memphis Light, Gas and Water will remain a TVA customer.

“He’s projecting a lot of confidence and TVA wants to project to the marketplace, right? That they are not that worried about losing what is 10% of their yearly revenue, right?” Hardiman said. “So, it’s a very significant thing if Memphis were to leave. They want to project that type of confidence, but then it’s worth evaluating how certain TVA should be? And I also think that’s the going question right now.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF's day two headliner
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1
New painless way to test suspicious moles for skin cancer
May is the most active month for tornadoes, here is how to prepare
