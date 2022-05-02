City Watch: 17-year-old with 5-month-old child reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 5-month-old child.

The two were reported missing by the young woman’s mother. She says her daughter Makiyah Sample left home on East Proctor on April 29 with her child, Danterrio Sample, and has not returned.

The grandmother says she last spoke to Sample on May 1, and Sample said she was doing fine and was not returning back home.

Police encourage anyone that sees Sample to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

