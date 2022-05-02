A chance of rain storms each day through Friday & a few strong storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today is the start of an active pattern as chances of showers and storms will be daily through Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day with heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail possible in the strongest storms. Temperatures will stay close to 80 with a slight dip into the mid 70s by Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy early followed by rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near and southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms early with lows in the upper 60s and a south wind at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with another round of scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but rain chances will be lower, and many will stay dry, highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday may be more active with severe weather chances and highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower or two, highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and lows 80s on Sunday.

