Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications

BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications
BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival announced a last minute cancelation Sunday night.

BSMF says that, due to circumstances beyond the artist’s control, Lil Wayne was not able to make it to Memphis today.

BSMF says that there were mechanical problems with his jet, preventing him from making it to the Bluff City.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Northpoint Christian School questioned for controversial lesson plan
Northpoint Christian School questioned for controversial lesson plan
Frist Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South
Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Mid-South until 9:30 p.m.
Clyde Stephens, Amanda Vanelli and Christopher Amsden
3 charged in deadly double shooting at hotel near Wolfchase Galleria

Latest News

Y on the Fly Book Drive
Y on the Fly Book Drive kicks off to promote summer reading
Y on the Fly Book Drive
2022 Y on the Fly Book Drive
Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Local artist NLE Choppa gives back to the Bluff City
Local artist NLE Choppa gives back to the Bluff City