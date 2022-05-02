BSMF Update: Lil Wayne performance canceled due travel complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival announced a last minute cancelation Sunday night.

BSMF says that, due to circumstances beyond the artist’s control, Lil Wayne was not able to make it to Memphis today.

BSMF says that there were mechanical problems with his jet, preventing him from making it to the Bluff City.

