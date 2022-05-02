Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
An active pattern this week and your First Alert to possible severe weather Thursday

Looking ahead to Thursday, May 5, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo and Erin Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active weather pattern will be in place this week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances for most of the week for the Mid-South
Rain chances for most of the week for the Mid-South(wmc)

Any storms that do develop any day will have the potential to produce damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail.

Thursday MAY be the most impactful day this week with all modes of severe weather possible, including a few tornadoes.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of these potential storms, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a way to get alerts!

