An active pattern this week with daily chances of rain & storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled out front will leave us with chances of rain and storms from Monday through Friday. It won’t be washout each day but have the umbrellas handy especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances for most of the week for the Mid-South (wmc)

A few strong storms will be possible Monday & Tuesday as rain and storms will arrive during peak daytime heating. There is a marginal risk, which is a low threat of 1 out of 5. A small slither of eastern Arkansas in western Poinsett and Cross Counties in eastern Arkansas are under a slight risk. The main threats with storms will be gusty wind, hail, and heavy rainfall and the tornado threat is low.

Severe Risk for 5/2/22 (SPC)

Rain and storms will continue into Tuesday. There could be a round of rain and storms in the morning and again in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat will be low for storms Tuesday afternoon with a marginal risk for parts of the area. The threats will be gusty wind, hail and heavy rain in any stronger storms.

Severe risk for 5/3/22 (SPC)

Rainfall totals from Monday through Friday will range from just under a half an inch to under an inch for most areas but a few locally higher totals are possible.

Rainfall total from Monday through Friday (wmc)

Rain chances will be the lowest Wednesday and Friday with a 20-30% chance. A drier pattern will emerge for the end of the week and weekend.

