Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Y on the Fly Book Drive kicks off to promote summer reading

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is partnering up with YMCA for the 2022 Y on the Fly Book Drive.

The goal is to keep kids reading during the summer to fight against learning loss.

Y on the Fly will distribute the books to kids when they are in their neighborhoods over the summer.

Gently used books can be dropped off for young readers age 12 and under at any YMCA location from May 1 through May 21.

We will also have an event here at Action News 5 on May 21 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to collect gently used books.

If you would like to donate to the book drive, visit www.amazon.com to view the Y on the Fly Book Drive wishlist.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Northpoint Christian School questioned for controversial lesson plan
Northpoint Christian School questioned for controversial lesson plan
Clyde Stephens, Amanda Vanelli and Christopher Amsden
3 charged in deadly double shooting at hotel near Wolfchase Galleria
Frist Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South
Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Mid-South until 9:30 p.m.

Latest News

Y on the Fly Book Drive
2022 Y on the Fly Book Drive
Rain or shine, music lovers excited for BSMF’s day two headliner
Festival Back On: Megan Thee Stallion to close out BSMF day two
Local artist NLE Choppa gives back to the Bluff City
Local artist NLE Choppa gives back to the Bluff City
Mid-South Hero: Anesthesiologist has spent decades giving back
Mid-South Hero: Anesthesiologist spends decades giving back