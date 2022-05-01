Y on the Fly Book Drive kicks off to promote summer reading

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is partnering up with YMCA for the 2022 Y on the Fly Book Drive.

The goal is to keep kids reading during the summer to fight against learning loss.

Y on the Fly will distribute the books to kids when they are in their neighborhoods over the summer.

Gently used books can be dropped off for young readers age 12 and under at any YMCA location from May 1 through May 21.

We will also have an event here at Action News 5 on May 21 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to collect gently used books.

If you would like to donate to the book drive, visit www.amazon.com to view the Y on the Fly Book Drive wishlist.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.