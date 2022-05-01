Day two of BSMF ends early due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival day two brought to an early end.

Festival attendees are being evacuated from the park due to the threat of severe weather.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

Prior to the storms rolling through the Mid-South, Action News 5 spoke with festival goers who say they’re excited that the music festival is finally back, and they were excited for tonight’s headliner, Megan The Stallion.

“She is it! I can tell you the energy just when we announced was palatable. Now, you see the Megan fans walking around and you know its going to be an amazing show tonight!” VP of Marketing and Programing of Memphis in May Randy Blevins said.

And the food is also a big hit.

We caught up with Arnetta Williams walking away from Jason Brown’s BBQ tent.

She said she’s back at Beale Street Music Festival for the first time since moving from Memphis to join the Army in 1993.

“Oh no we ain’t afraid of a no rain! We soldiers. That’s right, it rains on the army!” Williams said. ”We operate rain or shine. Of course, if there’s anything dangerous or inclement weather that’s dangerous then we take proper accommodations at that point.”

Blevins says he wants to see people having fun but the safety of fans is the number one priority.

“We work closely with law enforcement and other agencies to make sure everything is good. The best thing to do is download our app to make sure you’re getting all of our updates. Like we have at every event” Blevins said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.